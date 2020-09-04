Pet of the week

September 4, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Quinn is a female, collie mix who is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She is about 2 years old and is friendly and easygoing. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

