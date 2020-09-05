Lumberton man shot to death

LUMBERTON — The 2020 edition of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair has been canceled.

The fair board voted today during a special called meeting to cancel the annual event that was entering its 74th year.

“With great sadness, we are forced to announce that the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair Board members voted tonight to cancel the 2020 fair. At the heart of this decision was the health and well-being of you, our patrons, vendors, entertainers, carnival workers, and yes, our board members,” a statement from the fair board reads in part.

The statement goes on to say the fair board members considered options for opening that included having a variety of safety measures in place. Board members also considered opening only portions of the fair, such as the carnival and food vendors.

“However, in our hearts we knew that it would not be the same quality experience that you deserve and we refuse to sell you short,” the statement reads in part.

Board members had hoped to use the fair, which is staged at the Robeson County fairgrounds at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, as an event to help the region heal from the strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it had in the wake of recent hurricanes.

“As much as we all hoped that would be the case this year COVID is reminding us that your life is more important. So, we will wait until 2021 and take the time to look at some new ideas, plan for bigger and better, and continue to pray for you, our community, and our partners in this fair, that you remain safe, healthy, and strong to join us in the future,” the board statement reads in part.

The board took no action on the question of whether or not to cancel the fair during its regular Aug. 4 meeting. Instead board members elected to wait on guidance from Gov. Roy Cooper, based on the pandemic situation.

The local decision follows the cancellation of the North Carolina State Fair. The state fair was canceled because of safety, financial and attendance challenges caused by COVID-19, state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said July 29.

The next day, organizers announced the cancellation of fairs in Cumberland and Columbus counties.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.