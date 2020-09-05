Lumberton man shot to death

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police are investigating the death of a 49-year-old Lumberton man after a Sunday morning shooting at Weaver Court.

Lumberton Police officers responded about 1:16 a.m. to a report of a person shot at 2807 Freedom Drive in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers found Johnny Sinclair, of the address, bleeding and unresponsive on the floor, according to the department. They administered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Sinclair was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

“Investigators are currently conducting interviews and working to identify any potential witnesses,” a department statement reads in part.

No other information was available Monday, according to Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill.

Anyone with information should call Lumberton Police Detective Yvette Pitts or Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845. Callers may remain anonymous.

The Robesonian will update the story as more information becomes available.