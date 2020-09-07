Crime report

Mark McKee, of North Pine Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that a theft occurred at his storage unit at E-Z Moving & Storage, located at 750 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

Tyler Hodge, of Milow Drive in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that a burglary occurred at a residence on Velcord Circle in Lumberton.

Brewster Smith III, of Claxton Drive in Winston-Salem, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle owned by Carolina Contracting Networks, of Whitsett, while it was parked at Comfort Suites, located at 215 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

Baltazar Santos, of Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

Jessica Townsend, of Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at her residence.

Josh Anderson, of Carissa Lane in Zebulon, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole tools from his vehicle while it was parked at Comfort Suites, located at 215 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

Tammy McNeill, of Chippewa Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at her residence.