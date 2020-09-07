NCCU honors Fairmont High educator for positive effect on students

DURHAM — Fairmont native Marcus Thompson has been chosen for the North Carolina Central University Office of Alumni Relations’ Forty Under Forty list, which recognizes outstanding young alumni who are making a significant impact, according to a university press release.

Thompson, 35, is a student success advocate for the Public Schools of Robeson County, working at Fairmont High School, where he also serves as varsity girls basketball coach. He is also the co-founder of the nonprofit Swey Communities.

“It’s an honor; I’m blessed to receive it,” said Thompson, a 2008 NCCU graduate. “I love North Carolina Central, and I feel like going to that school I learned a lot and I was able to network a lot in that area, and I think one of the things they pushed on us as soon as we got on campus was ‘truth and service.’ I find myself to be very blessed that God allowed me to use my truth and service to impact youth, through sports and through mentorship.”

The honorees were chosen by a selection committee of NCCU alumni, administrators and industry leaders, for contributions to the arts, law, entertainment, healthcare, sciences, military, education, business, philanthropy and public service before the age of 40, according to the release.

“As NCCU continues to produce change agents, initiatives such as the Forty Under Forty awards program is an opportunity to celebrate young trailblazers, as well as encourage developing future leaders,” said LaMisa McCoy Foxx, NCCU’s assistant vice chancellor for Alumni Relations.

Thompson has worked with PSRC since 2014, after previously working as a sports coordinator, and sports and wellness director for the YMCA in the Triangle area.

“As for Fairmont High School, we saw a lot of change and we saw a lot of growth and we saw the gaps close, as it concerns disproportionality among young African American males, being suspended at a higher rate than their counterparts,” Thompson said. “Any teacher at Fairmont High School or any administrator knows that I did my job and I took it very seriously.”

Thompson and his brother, Emmanuel Thompson, founded Swey Communities in 2014, which he says helps empower people in local rural communities through education, relational advocacy and health and wellness. One way the group does that is through taking students to visit NCCU each year.

“There’s kids that sometimes aren’t even thinking about going to school, and they make Central their choice,” Thompson said. “So many of those kids have gone to Central. This past year, I think it was like seven that went, that’s starting this fall that went with us last year.”

A 2003 Fairmont High School graduate, Thompson’s goal in moving back to Fairmont in 2014 was to impact his home community. Now he’s getting recognition for the work he’s doing.

“That was my only purpose,” said Thompson, who said his wife, Brendalyn, has also been key in his efforts. “I’ve been blessed to be able to do that, through sports and mentorship, and just showing kids something different than what they have around them on a daily basis here in Robeson County.”

