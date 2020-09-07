Family that fishes together

September 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Eight-year-old Edward Lopez, left, admires a fish Monday with his mother, 24-year-old Vanessa Lopez, at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. The fish was one of about 10 Edward and his family caught during a trip to the park on Labor Day. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

