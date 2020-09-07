Local law enforcement join forces to keep roadways safe

Dollinger Wilkins Related Articles

ST. PAULS — Local law enforcement agencies joined forces during the Labor Day weekend to crack down on motor vehicle and impaired driving violations in the Town of St. Pauls.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the St. Pauls Police Department to issue about 16 citations Saturday to motorists in town for various violations. Those violations included two revoked driving citations, five driving without a license citations, one inspection violation, three expired registration violations and five written and verbal warnings for various violations, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

“We held the saturation patrols to reduce accidents and injuries and to keep dangerous drivers off the road for the Labor Day weekend,” St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Division teamed up with local law enforcement agencies, including the State Highway Patrol, to help “curb drunk driving,” as an initiative of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

“We plan to continue to assist all agencies within the county as we move forward,” Wilkins said. “COVID had slowed our traffic checkpoints across the county, but we plan to ramp those up soon, especially in areas where excessive speeding, DWI and other known traffic violations are known to occur. The goal here is to save lives and for the motoring public to feel safe on our roadways.”

On Friday, county Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers from the Maxton and Lumberton police departments and the North Carolina’s Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit joined the St. Pauls Police Department in conducting several saturation patrols in town.

During the detail, officers issued 38 violations and arrested 30-year-old Shimeka Joeanne Arnette, of Ice Cream Drive in St. Pauls, for probation violation.

Other violations included four driving while license revoked violations, two no insurance violations, one inspection violation, one failure to carry registration card violation, nine expired registration violations, two speeding violations, one fictitious plates violation, one child restraint violation, one driving while impaired charge, one carrying a concealed firearm charge, one possession of heroin charge and one possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Additionally, 13 written and verbal warnings were issued, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

“We would like to thank all of the other agencies that assisted with the detail. Partnerships are essential in helping to keep our communities safe,” a statement from the police department reads in part.

Shane Todd, Forensic Test for Alcohol coordinator, who operates the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit, commended the Town of St. Pauls.

“St. Pauls has really stepped up to protect and promote traffic safety this year. This is the first year the BAT mobile has ever worked St. Pauls, and I can say they are a top-notch department that is dedicated,” Todd said. “I look forward to working in Robeson County this year to help lower all DWI offenses.”

Todd said the unit has been busy during the Booze It & Lose It campaign, which began Aug. 31 and will end Sept. 13. During the campaign, law enforcement agencies use saturation patrols to help remove drunk drivers from the highways.

Often the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit is present to help process offenders and conduct sobriety tests, he said.

Recently, patrols have been concentrated during the Labor Day weekend, which is the fourth most dangerous weekend to be on the roads behind New Year’s Eve, Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day, Todd said. High-visibility enforcement also reduces drunk driving fatalities by as much as 20%.

“First Sgt. Sherwood Lewis (of the State Highway Patrol) has picked up the pace here in Robeson County. His guys are out working day and night to prevent impaired drivers, by removing them from the road,” Todd said.

Law enforcement agencies in the county including the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Lumberton, St. Pauls and Red Springs police departments have been busy over the weekend and “will be putting in the overtime to keep our streets safe” during the remainder of the campaign, he said.