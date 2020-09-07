Foot pursuit ends in arrest for burglary

September 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Locklear</p>

LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Cumberland County man has been arrested after a Sunday morning burglary in Shannon.

Stacey John Locklear, of Linden, was charged with first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $240,000 secure bond.

Deputies responded about 4:35 a.m. to a report of a burglary on the 400 block of Jacquelyn Avenue in Shannon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After a search of the area, deputies found Locklear hiding in a yard on Jacquelyn Avenue. Locklear tried to run away, but was arrested after a foot pursuit.

An investigation led to the recovery of property from other locations on Jacquelyn Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The residence was occupied by six people at the time of the burglary. No injuries were reported.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the incident.

Anyone with more information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.