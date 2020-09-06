Fairmont Drug Company opens on Walnut Street in Fairmont

FAIRMONT — The people of Fairmont recently welcomed its newest drugstore, the first in town to offer a drive-through for its customers.

Fairmont Drug Company, located at 405 N. Walnut St., opened its doors for business on Sept. 1. The pharmacy also features an attached laundromat, which is set to open Tuesday.

Pharmacist and owner Joe Williams owns other drug stores in the county, such as Brisson Drugs, Inc. in St. Pauls.

Williams told the town’s board of commissioners in March 2019 that he decided to bring his businesses to Fairmont because he saw a need.

“Everything we do is going to improve the town,” he said. “I love Fairmont, and we’re building a new building to improve the healthcare in Fairmont. We set ourselves apart in service and go the extra mile to make sure our patients are taken care of.”

June Edwards was the first customer through the pharmacy’s doors on Sept. 1. She said she was struck by the kindness of Williams and the four other staff members present.

“They’re friendly, they’re just as kind as they can be,” Edwards said.

Edwards can be seen on the pharmacy’s Facebook page standing for a photograph with staff members after her visit.

“I think they will do well if people give them a chance,” Edwards said.

Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp remembers teaching Williams in his U.S. History class at Fairmont High School. Kemp described Williams as cheerful, outgoing and very smart.

“I’m so proud of him, so proud he’s doing this,” Kemp said.

The pharmacy’s drive-through will be convenient, and the laundromat will add a new element of service, Kemp said. The location also will be beneficial to the business.

“I think he’s going to do really well,” Kemp said.

Fairmont’s interim town manager also welcomed the new business.

“We’re thrilled to have him, and the town is thrilled for the new business,” Ricky Harris said.

The pharmacy will offer more jobs and an additional tax base for the town, he said.

The business also got a “thumbs up” from Mayor Charles Townsend.

“It’s kind of a face-lift for that area,” Townsend said.

And the mayor is proud of the economic development and new look it brings to Walnut Street, he said.

Fairmont Drug Company is the fourth pharmacy to open in town. Other pharmaceutical services are offered by Southeastern Medical Clinic Fairmont, Webster’s Pharmacy and Walgreens Pharmacy.

Fairmont’s newest pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; and is closed on Sundays. Its telephone number is 910-628-4200.

