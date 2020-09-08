Operation to verify residences of sex offenders leads to arrests

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Arrests have been made as the result of a recent operation to verify the residences of sex offenders in the county, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the United States Marshals Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole Division during Operation Patriot to verify the residences of 336 sex offenders throughout Robeson County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The operation, which took place in August, led to the arrest of six offenders and warrants being obtained for three more, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Damien McLean said.

The arrests were made for failure to update addresses, tampering of monitoring services and outstanding warrants in other states, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is committed to the safety of all citizens in the communities in which we serve. Operation Patriot, and those like it across the country, reinforces that message. We will always seek partnerships with our local, state and federal agencies to ensure compliance and work toward safer neighborhoods for everyone,” U.S. Marshal Michael East said.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins thanked the U.S. Marshals Service for their involvement in the operation.

“We take our role and responsibility as law enforcement officers seriously as we are the frontline defenders in deterring victimization. Our goal is to effectively track and monitor registered sex offenders in a respectable manner while at the same time seeking out those that fail to comply with sanctions against them,” Wilkins said. “I especially appreciate the assistance of the U.S. marshals in making this a successful operation.”