An after-school walk

September 8, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Jeremiah Johnson, 7, left, points Tuesday to trees beside a walking trail at Northeast Park in Lumberton as his cousins 11-year-old Romante Atkinson looks on and Kymir Atkinson, 13, speaks with Gary “Bo” Davis. Davis took his grandsons to the park to unwind after they completed their online school work. Kymir and Romante Atkinson attend Lumberton Junior High School, and Johnson is a Rowland-Norment Elementary School student.

Jeremiah Johnson, 7, left, points Tuesday to trees beside a walking trail at Northeast Park in Lumberton as his cousins 11-year-old Romante Atkinson looks on and Kymir Atkinson, 13, speaks with Gary “Bo” Davis. Davis took his grandsons to the park to unwind after they completed their online school work. Kymir and Romante Atkinson attend Lumberton Junior High School, and Johnson is a Rowland-Norment Elementary School student.

Jeremiah Johnson, 7, left, points Tuesday to trees beside a walking trail at Northeast Park in Lumberton as his cousins 11-year-old Romante Atkinson looks on and Kymir Atkinson, 13, speaks with Gary “Bo” Davis. Davis took his grandsons to the park to unwind after they completed their online school work. Kymir and Romante Atkinson attend Lumberton Junior High School, and Johnson is a Rowland-Norment Elementary School student.