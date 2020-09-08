County Board of Commissioners vote to meet in person on Oct. 5

Davis Oxendine

LUMBERTON — The desire for an in-person public hearing concerning a proposal by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners to assume direct oversight of two county agencies prompted board members to vote Tuesday to return to in-person meetings in October.

The commissioners taking part in Tuesday’s meeting, held via teleconference, voted 5-0 to approve a motion by Commissioner Tom Taylor to meet in person during the Board’s Oct. 5 meeting, at which time they will hold the public hearing concerning the commissioners’ proposal to oversee the governing bodies of Robeson County’s Social Services and Health departments.

County Attorney Rob Davis made a request on behalf of Health Department board member Dr. Ashleigh Freeman that the public hearing be held in person. Davis also indicated that Commissioner Lance Herndon, chairman of the Health Department’s governing board, wanted to let it be known that his intention was to return to live meetings in October. Herndon did not take part in Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Tammy Freeman, Board of Commissioners clerk, pointed out that current state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic limit indoor gatherings to 25 people. It was suggested that attenance at the Oct. 5 meeting be limited to only people planning to speak so as not to violate virus-related protocols.

On Aug. 3, the commissioners voted 5-3 in on a motion to oversee the two departments. If approved after the public hearing, the boards of each department will act as advisory panels while the Board of Commissioners would make final decisions on matters related to the departments. Commissioners Herndon, Pauline Campbell and Jerry Stephens voted against the motion, which was made by Commissioner Raymond Cummings just days before his Aug. 7 death.

“I think that’s too great of a project to do on the telephone,” Stephens said at the time.

Commissioners voted 4-2 on Aug. 17 to hold a public hearing on the issue, but did not set a date. The board has been meeting by teleconference since April because of the pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved a motion to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for Economic Development-Building Reuse from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The money would be used for the Serioplast US LLC facility in Red Springs.

The company announced June 18 it would establish production operations in Red Springs. Channing Jones, the county’s Economic Development director, said plans are for the company to move into the facility formerly occupied by Tredegar Corporation at 100 Industrial Road.

Italy-based Serioplast takes plastic pellets and makes them into hard plastics for a variety of uses. The company had planned to make an in-person presentation to the Board of Commissioners, but the pandemic forced the company to drop that plan.

“They wanted to express gratitude to the commissioners for their support on the project, but they also wanted to be here but could not due to travel restrictions,” Jones said.

To satisfy the requirements for the grant application, another public hearing will be held at a future date. Asked by Campbell about potential community hazards, Jones said part of the due diligence done by the county is a full environmental evaluation and air quality assessment of the site.

The commissioners also approved a motion authorizing Tax Administrator Robert Conner to collect $55,147,731.13 in taxes around the county.

During the discussion of the motion, Conner said the removal of records concerning uncollected taxes from 10 years ago — a standard procedure — would strike $584,316.61 in real/personal taxes and $223,961.77 in Department of Motor Vehicle taxes, for a sum of $808,278.38.

Commissioner Roger Oxendine asked if there was some way to alleviate the situation so the county didn’t lose that tax income after 10 years. Conner said his department has surveyed several large counties and municipalities and found many use outside tax collection agencies to collect those taxes, and that he had talked with several of those agencies to set up meetings to discuss them working with the county.

“I’m glad to hear that because $800-some thousand is a lot to write off,” Oxendine said. “We could do a lot for our county with those taxes.”

In other business, the commissioners approved:

— The consent agenda, which included several budget amendments. Among them was a $210,806 allocation from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for COVID-19 assistance and $60,188 transferred from the general fund to the county Health Department for the purchase of COVID-19 test kits.

— A conditional use permit amendment request from Brittany Locklear to include a mechanic and body shop on her land, located on Henry Berry Road in the Union Township, where she previously received a permit for a car lot.

— A conditional use permit request from Anita Jones to allow a 24-plot family cemetery be established on 0.21-acres of a a 159.63-acre tract of land on Deep Branch Road in Pembroke.

