Pembroke Town Council approves moving ahead with fall sports

PEMBROKE — The Town Council here gave the Parks and Recreation Department the green light Tuesday to move forward with Fall/Winter Sports programming later this month.

The decision comes after Gov. Roy Cooper implemented Phase 2.5 of the state reopening plan, which includes the reopening of parks and playgrounds. Town Attorney Jessica Scott told board members that allowing the sports programming to resume under the safety measures the department has undertaken will comply with Cooper’s Executive Order No. 163.

A total of 284 children are signed up for fall sports, Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper said. Most are children who signed up for spring sports and did not request refunds after programs were cancelled because of COVID-19.

“We had a lot that requested refunds but a lot wanted to participate in fall sports,” Harper said.

Programs returning later this month will include T-ball and soccer.

Safety measures taken include increased signage throughout the Pembroke Recreation Complex with information about safety guidelines, about not using the dugout area, limiting seating in the bleachers, and administering temperature checks on participating children and coaches.

Harper also has scheduled games in such a way as to limit the amount of children on the field and the amount of interaction during games as much as possible.

“We’re going to stagger games,” Harper said. “It’s not perfect, but we’ve never done anything like this before.”

Councilman Channing Jones suggested Harper prohibit food that is prepared in the concession stands and only allow the sell of closed drinks and chips.

“No fries or hot dogs,” Jones said.

In other business, the board heard an Asset Management and Pavement Condition Survey report from Anthony Roper, Asset Management and Maintenance director for Raleigh-based SEPI Engineering and Construction Inc. A total of 15.52 miles of paved roadway on 71 streets and 144 street segments were surveyed from June 30 to July 2, Roper said.

Findings from the survey determined that 14% of the paved streets were in excellent condition, 41% in good condition, 42% in fair condition, and 3% in poor condition. Roper said 6.7 miles of the streets surveyed showed medium levels of fatigue cracking, 5.7 miles showed medium levels of block cracking and 6.5 miles showed medium levels of surface defects.

Ropers final recommendations for the 2020-21 fiscal year were that the town focus on maintaining streets in good condition and repairing the minor problems in streets that are in fair condition. He suggested repairs on Odum, Main, Fifth, Third and Normal streets, estimated to cost $82,200.

“We’re recommending a lot of preservation and some rehabilitation,” Roper said. “Focus on the fair roads that are slipping.”

He said this can be accomplished by patching roads with cracks and applying asphalt service treatment or overlays, Roper said.

Council members also voted 3-1 to award a conditional use permit to applicant James Locklear for the purpose of operating a mix-used development at 109 W. Third St. Locklear intends to use the rear of the space for single-family residential usage and the front portion as an office.

Voting no was Larry McNeill, who expressed concern for the safety of children that may live in the home.

“I’m really against a family being over there,” McNeill said. “The big concern for me would be children.”

Council member Theresa Locklear said single-family usage does not mean children will be in the home.

“I don’t think anybody is going to put any children in 154-square-foot studio apartment,” Councilman Ryan Sampson added.

The permit was approved under the condition that sufficient off-street parking is provided and a site plan that complies with Article 13 of Unified Development Ordinance is submitted.

In other business, the council members:

— Approved rezoning property on Pine Street from R-10 Residential to C-1 Central Business. The owner, Debbie Hardin, requested the rezoning because the space had for many years been rented out to businesses, which is not in compliance with current residential zoning.

—Adopted the Bladen, Columbus and Robeson Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

— Reappointed James Chavis and Harper to the Tourism Board and appointed John Revels to the Board to take the place of James Hardin.

— Set a public hearing date for the Oct. 5 meeting to consider amending the Lighting of Buildings and Landscaping section in the Unified Development Ordinance Article 19.

— Learned the town is now advertising for bids for Phase 1 of the Union Chapel Streetscape Project, which includes the construction of new sidewalks along Union Chapel Road, and Second and Third Streets.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.