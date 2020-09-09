NC Chamber names Sen. Danny Britt Jr. a 2019 – 2020 Jobs Champion

September 9, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Britt</p>

Britt

RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident state senator has been named a 2019 – 2020 Jobs Champion by the NC Chamber.

The announcement about Sen. Danny Britt Jr. will be included in the Chamber’s annual How They Voted report. How They Voted details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the national race for jobs, according to the NC Chamber. Britt was recognized as a Jobs Champion for voting with the Chamber’s Jobs Agenda at least 80% of the time during the 2019-2020 legislative biennium.

“Following a strong, pro-jobs long session in 2019, legislators in 2020 showed an unprecedented level of bipartisanship in supporting our state’s response to COVID-19,” NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido said. “We are grateful for Sen. Britt’s leadership in helping North Carolina navigate the unique challenges of the pandemic and put us squarely on a path to relaunching our state’s economy. We look forward to continuing to work with him to help chart a new course for our state.”

The NC Chamber works to research, develop, advocate, and communicate for solutions and policies that produce a nationally competitive business climate in North Carolina.

Wednesday’s announcement from NC Chamber comes the same week Britt and state Rep. Brenden Jones, whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County, received re-election endorsements from the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association.

“I am both honored and humbled to once again receive the endorsement from the NC Police Benevolent Association,” Britt said. “I am also proud to have been honored with their Legislative Excellence Award for my commitment to officers and their families during the last legislative session.”