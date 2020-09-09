Crime report

September 9, 2020

Jeffery Bennie, of Jacksboro, Texas, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he and Salmon Construction, located in Marshall, Texas, were victims of a theft that occurred at America’s Best Value Inn, located at 3070 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

Jose Ventura, of Chippewa Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that a burglary occurred at his residence.

Anthony Hill, of Long Branch Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at Rempac Foam Warehouse on 901 Mueller Drive in Lumberton.

Harvey Henike, of East Eighth Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into Top Notch Towing at 701 E. Second St. and a vehicle parked at the business.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Whitney Locklear, Can Road, Maxton; and Cinderella Seaberry, Eaglefeather Drive, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kenneth Barbour, Turtle Drive, Red Springs; Johnnie Locklear, Red Bank Road, Maxton; Ronald Hammonds, Gerald Road, Fairmont; and Debra Inman, Popes Crossing Road/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton.