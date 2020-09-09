Judge sentences Red Springs to prison for drug crimes

Staff report
RALEIGH – Two Red Springs men were sentenced today to federal prison for drug crimes.

Justin Dwayne Jones, 23, was sentenced to 13 years and 29-year-old Joshua Allen Woods was sentenced to 5 years and three months in prison, according to a statement from Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Both men were involved in a 2019 conspiracy to sell heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances in Robeson County, according to the statement. Investigators linked the heroin/fentanyl mixture sold during the course of the conspiracy to several overdoses that required emergency medical intervention.

Cody Alexander Locklear, also of Red Springs, is believed to have been involved in the conspiracy. Locklear was sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison on Aug. 3 “for his role in the conspiracy and for the possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking,” according to the statement.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Jones and Woods, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office provided deputies who were sworn-in as federal task force agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Department of Homeland Security, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

“This partnership has been invaluable as we are now able to present cases before the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in the federal court system,” Wilkins said.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to hold drug dealers accountable as it seeks to rid the county of drug activity, he said.

“Heroin and Fentanyl have been devastating to many families in our county and we will not continue to allow drug dealers to kill our residents,” Wilkins said. “Utilizing the federal system for quick assistance is essential in removing problems such as this. Drug dealers have no concern for the addicted and this is one way we can help them (people addicted to drugs) out, which is by cutting out supply chains.”