Loistine DeFreece moves into PSRC superintendent’s office the day after Wooten fired

September 9, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Occupies superintendent’s

office day after Wooten fired

Staff report
<p>Burnette</p>

Burnette

<p>Hunt</p>

Hunt

<p>Lowry</p>

Lowry

Related Articles

    LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s interim superintendent moved into the school district Central Office Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the school board voted to fire the person she replaced.

    Loistine DeFreece assumed the school district leadership role after PSRC Board of Education Chairman Craig Lowry cast the 6-5 tie-breaking vote to fire former Superintendent Shanita Wooten and another tie-breaking vote to hire DeFreece.

    “She’s moved in today,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesman.

    Wooten had nine months left on her contract, for which she will be paid a lump sum of $158,675 by the school system, said Grady Hunt, the school board’s attorney.

    Details of the termination of Wooten’s contract are being worked out by Erica Setzer, PSRC’s chief Finance officer and Hunt, Burnette said.

    The school board will have to “take action” by voting on the salaries of DeFreece and consultant Tony Parker, Hunt said. That vote is expected to be taken during the October board meeting.

    Wooten became the school district’s superintendent in March 2018. Wooten served as interim superintendent for one year, according to the school system. She also served as assistant superintendent of Administration, Technology, & Plant Operations in 2013.

    DeFreece will take an interim superintendent position on a month-to-month basis until a full-time superintendent is hired. The board also voted to hire Parker as a weekly consultant to DeFreece. Parker has experience serving as a school superintendent in Johnston and Berkeley counties.

    Parker will meet Thursday with DeFreece, before spending two days per week at Central Office, School Board Chairman Craig Lowry said.

    “We’re happy to have her coming aboard,” Lowry said.

    DeFreece has previously served as principal of Lumberton Junior High and Lumberton High schools. She also served on the Board of Education for 15 years until her resignation during an Oct. 8, 2019, school board meeting.

    Information given to former School Board Chairman John Campbell and presented during the Oct. 8, 2019, meeting showed DeFreece had not lived in her home in District 1 since it was flooded by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Her home was flooded again by Hurricane Florence in September 2018, before the Matthew damage could be fully repaired.

    The documents also showed that DeFreece sold her District 1 home in May 2019 and updated her voter registration information in August 2019 to show she lived in District 8, Campbell said after the October 2019 meeting.

    Until the voter registration information was known, the fact that DeFreece lived outside District 1 was not an issue with the board, Campbell said at the time. It was believed that DeFreece intended to move back into her District 1 residence, and law allows elected officials to live outside the precincts or districts they represent if they are displaced by a disaster, such as a hurricane, and intend to move back into the damaged home.

    But, school board policy states that “a member of the local board of education who changes residence such that he or she is no longer entitled to vote in an election for the office he or she holds is disqualified from continuing to hold the office.”

    Related Articles