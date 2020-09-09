Rowland police receive donations of canine and canine vehicle

Tomeka Sinclair Staff report
ROWLAND — The police department here has been given a free canine vehicle and canine.

Police Chief Hubert Graham told the town’s Board of Commissioners of the donations Tuesday during the Board’s regular meeting.

The dog was donated by a private canine training facility in the state, Graham said. The canine, trained to sniff out narcotics, joined the force this past week and is something that has needed for a “long time.”

“It’s been a long time since Rowland has had a canine unit,” Graham said.

The canine vehicle was donated by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“It really is a blessing,” Graham said. “I didn’t ask for it.”

Graham said the next steps are to get the dog and handler certified.

“I’m working on that right now,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, the Board tabled discussion of possibly buying new vehicles for the police and Public Works departments. Both departments have been experiencing issues with vehicles for years and are considering options, besides buying surplus vehicles. The last vehicles purchased for both departments have resulted in “large repair bills,” according to Town Clerk David Townsend.

The issue was tabled until the next scheduled Board meeting to give commissioners time to further review the annual budget.

The Board approved an ordinance placing restrictions on the parking of large trucks on Main Street.

“They were all pretty concerned about the trucks,” Town Attorney Robert Price said Wednesday.

According to the new ordinance, transfer, tractor-trailer or oil trucks of any capacity are prohibited from parking two blocks east or west of the railroad track on Main Street for longer than an hour.

They are prohibited from parking on Main Street for any length of time on Sundays, Price said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

