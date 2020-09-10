18 candidates file for seven seats on Lumbee Tribal Council

LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to condemn the property at 3608 Kahn Drive, the site of the Ramada Inn that has been abandoned since it was flooded by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

City Attorney Holt Moore said during Council’s regular monthly meeting that the city has tried every other possible avenue, including grant applications sent to state government, but the city has reached this last possible option for demolition of the abandoned hotel sitting in a prominent area off Roberts Avenue and near Interstate 95.

“We tried to keep Council abreast of how hard we tried to get funds for this demolition from the state, but it just never panned out,” Moore said. “There was just one deal breaker after another.”

City Manager Wayne Horne said in March the demolition would cost the city about $400,000. The cost includes $150,000 in landfill fees and $125,000 for asbestos abatement, with the remaining $125,000 for the demolition itself.

Moore told Council members the city would explore as many cost reductions as possible. After the meeting he said one possible option would be, since the debris would be taken to the county landfill, to approach Robeson County government to see if a reduction of landfill fees would be possible because the abandoned hotel has become “a community blight at this point.”

The city already has drawn up specifications for demolition and completed an asbestos study on the 73,000-square-foot hotel built in 1974. Those steps were taken at a time when the city believed it was nearing approval of a grant to help with the demolition.

Property owner Harry Jhala plans to build two hotels and three restaurants on the property after the old hotel is demolished. He has said previously he had no choice but to abandon the property after Hurricane Matthew because insurance did not cover the damages.

Moore said the city plans to place a lien of about $200,000 to $300,000 on the property. If left unpaid, the lien could make it more difficult for Jhala to get loans as he tries to redevelop the property. If he pays off the lien it would help the city to regain some of the money spent on demolition.

“If a bank loans them $10 million for a new hotel, they won’t want that lien there,” Moore said. “They’ll say that needs to be paid off. That’s the only avenue we have to try to collect some of it (the demolition costs).”

The city’s Public Works Department is stretched somewhat thin, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they could get started with the demolition after the asbestos abatement is complete, Moore said. The city attorney thinks a realistic timetable is for demolition to at least be underway by the end of the year.

“At least we’ll get started. That’s the important thing moving forward,” said Leroy Rising, who made the motion to approve condemnation and in whose Precinct 1 the property sits. “I hate that it’s taken so long, but it’s going to to get done sooner than later.”

“It’s an eyesore and it’s unsafe,” he added.

While condemnation is often considered not to be a positive action, in this case Council was relieved that it means the hotel will soon be demolished and the property potentially redeveloped.

“Let it be known throughout the land that we’re actually going to tear down the hotel,” Mayor Bruce Davis said.

In other business, the city’s Downtown Revitalization Advisory Board presented an update on its efforts.

While some of the projects have been slowed by the pandemic, others are in progress. Design Committee Chairman Chris Locklear said the projects his committee is working on include an interactive mural and a historical downtown guidelines manual for business owners and tenants.

“The projects we are working on will assist in building new partnerships with property owners and businesses and rekindle old partnerships to restore architecture and bring new life and energy to downtown Lumberton,” Locklear said. “The end goal of these projects is to attract a new demographic of consumer, investor and entrepreneur, while honoring the work and legacy of those who originally contributed so much to downtown Lumberton.”

Locklear said his committee looks to continue to improve design elements in the downtown area in all facets.

“We will use design as a key tool to advance the downtown area. Anything from signage, lighting, awnings, streetscapes, the buildings themselves and local art,” he said.

Cheryl Page, chair of the group’s Promotion Committee, said a downtown events calendar for 2021 has been created for dissemination. Plans for a “pocket park” greenspace are being developed, she said.

“Our focus is to tell and promote our downtown story. Lumberton’s story, after all, is different from all the other downtowns,” Page said. “We hope to focus on the positive and unique attractions our downtown has to offer.”

Dencie Lambdin, Advisory Committee chair, said she hopes to provide quarterly updates to City Council moving forward.

“Let’s get down, let’s sharpen our pencils and see what we need to do for additional projects, additional opportunities, and really generate some enthusiasm for our downtown area,” she said.

Also on Wednesday, Council members also discussed a rezoning request from Moss Neck Trust for a property located off Hornets Road in northeast Lumberton.

The property would be rezoned from agricultural to residential class A-motor home, but Thomas Neville, an attorney representing Moss Neck Trust, was clear that the development would actually be intended for class-A manufactured housing, with no more than four lots per acre at 8,000 to 10,000 square feet per lot and the homes built on brick foundations.

“We think it addresses an affordable housing shortage in this community, and from the private sector,” Neville said.

Rising raised the issue of how the development would affect drainage because water would move from that location toward the Lumber River.

“I’m not opposed,” Rising said. “I’m saying this does not address some major concerns bringing that amount of water into the northeast side (of the city).”

Neville cited a letter from an engineer who studied the property and is of the opinion the development would not have a negative effect on drainage in the area. Neville also said the possibility of building a runoff pond in the development could take place during the subdivision approval process, not during the rezoning request.

Council chose to table the issue and have final deliberations and a vote on the rezoning request during meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 16.

Council also approved:

— The purchase of dispatch consoles for the fire and police departments at a cost of $272,429.90, of which $173,198.38 is covered by the 911 Fund and the remaining $99,241.52 by a grant from the 911 Board.

— Accepting a $1 million loan/grant from the North Carolina State Revolving Fund for 2018 priority sewer repairs. The funding is 50% low-interest loan and 50% grant.

— Scheduling public hearings regarding a request for a continuous annexation of six lots in the Amberdale subdivision and a rezoning request by Michael and Billie Gray for their property on Barker Ten Mile Road. Grays want the property rezoned for multi-family use.

— A resolution to apply for an inventory assessment grant to start mapping the city’s water system.

— A contract with TylerTech to obtain tax, payroll and finance software to be used by the city. A financing plan with Truist Bank also was approved.

— The use of eminent domain at a property on West 23rd Street, where a temporary easement is necessary to continue the Tanglewood Drainage Project. Moore said the city had no other options after failing to reach an agreement with the property owners.

— Declaring as surplus a lot on Larry Street, which Moore said is landlocked and of no use to anyone other than adjacent property owners. A sealed-bid sale of the property will be held with a $5,000 minimum bid.

— Change orders on a contractor-recommended project lengthening a retaining wall at West Lumberton Resource Center.

— A resolution and formal adoption of the Bladen, Columbus and Robeson Hazard Mitigation Plan.

— The use of $250 in Community Revitalization Funds by Rising designated to Carolina Pines for pine straw for Pinedale Boulevard and $450 in CRF to the Oakridge Homeowners’ Association for their fall festival. Rising also designated $200 in CRF to Southern Sapphires Dance Company, and the other Council members designated an additional $1,050. Councilman Owen Thomas designated $500 in CRF to U.N.I.T.E. Education Foundation Inc. for virtual learning kits, and the other Council members designated an additional $900.