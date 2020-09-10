No one injured in Ruby Tuesday kitchen fire

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The chief of the City of Lumberton Fire Department confirmed Thursday that no one was hurt during a fire that took place at Ruby Tuesday Wednesday evening.

“From my understanding, it was closed at the time but there were still employees on the scene,” Chief Paul Ivey said.

The Lumberton Fire Department responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. about a fire at the restaurant, located at 5005 Fayetteville Road. Ivey said it appears that the fire had ignited from one of the grills in the kitchen area.

“The fire had spread up to the exhaust ductwork,” Ivey said.

No one could confirm the value of damages but the business will be closed indefinitely for repairs, according to Ivey.

