I-95 shooting suspect faces federal firearm charge

September 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff and wire report
RALEIGH — A driver accused of firing gunshots at random cars on Interstate 95 over the weekend, shooting one person, is facing a federal firearms charge, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 33, of Ladson, South Carolina, is charged with possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., said in a news release. Dangerfield was arrested after a high-speed chase that began Saturday evening in Nash County and ended across the North Carolina-Virginia state line. He may have also been involved in a shooting on I-95 in southern Robeson County.

Dangerfield was scheduled to appear in federal court in Raleigh on Thursday. It wasn’t known whether he has an attorney who could comment.

After the incident, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received reports of incidents in other counties that may be related to the chase and shootings involving Dangerfield, according to Maj. Eddie Moore from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

“He may have been involved in some other incidents south of us,” Moore said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a report of a vehicle shot on I-95, according to published news reports.

“Our only involvement is that a person and vehicle matching the description in the Nash County shootings was involved in a similar act near mile marker 7. The incident is currently under investigation,” said Maj. Damien McLean, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office did not release more details.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said during a news conference Sunday that authorities began pursuing Dangerfield after receiving calls Saturday about an erratic driver firing a weapon on I-95.

Stone said speeds reached 110 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near Emporia, Virginia, when the suspect lost control of his pickup truck, struck the median and partially rolled the vehicle.

Higdon said one person was shot in the shoulder and another person was hit in the face by shattered glass.

A Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s marked vehicle was damaged and the deputy received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.