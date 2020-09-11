St. Pauls commissioners change parking ordinance

St. Pauls Interim Town Administrator Debra McNeill reads the oath during a swearing-in ceremony of St. Pauls Police officer Joe Kress, as his girlfriend, Candice Perry holds the Bible and members of Kress’ family look on. Kress joined the department in April as a patrol officer.

St. Pauls Utility Clerk Lisajo Ivey, left, reads the oath Thursday during a swearing-in ceremony of Interim Town Administrator Debra McNeill as Mayor Elbert Gibson holds the Bible. McNeill will act in the position left vacant by former Town Administrator Rodney Johnson who resigned in August.

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners voted to alter downtown parking hours during their regular meeting in the Town Hall courtroom on Thursday.

The decisions to limit two-hour parking to Railroad Street, remove limited parking hour signage in other downtown areas and add parking spaces at The Mustard Seed Bible, Book & Inspirational Gift Store on East Broad Street passed in a 5-1 vote. Commissioner Deborah Inman cast the vote in opposition.

“I think it should be uniform throughout the town. That’s all,” Inman said of parking hours.

The board first discussed the decision to relinquish the Downtown Parking Ordiance completely because of feedback from increased enforcement, said Mayor Elbert Gibson.

Gibson said there was “large controversy over that.”

Steve Glover, owner of Broad Street Cafe, said in an Aug. 13 Board of Commissioners meeting that cars were parking in front of his business for extended period of time, which cost him spaces for customers. After that, police enforcement was stepped up.

“I’ve been here for 17 years and it’s been a problem,” Glover said.

“It’s hurting my business,” he added.

Glover said he also has seen vehicles parked near the railroad tracks on Railroad Street for weeks.

But, Commissioner Jerry Quick said “the root of the problem” is lack of space.

“We don’t have enough public parking spaces for people to park in town,” Quick said.

Commissioners also approved amending the town’s Picketing and Group Demonstrations ordinance to prohibit the wearing of masks during demonstrations and to add a $1,000 permit fee.

Prohibiting masks allows police to better identify anyone responsible for property damage, if a non-peaceful protest were to occur, said St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger. Exceptions to the mask include holiday costumes. Commissioners also can waive the fee if necessary.

The fee also will cover the costs of additional officers, cleaning of streets after an event and administration costs, Dollinger said.

Also approved Thursday was a loan of $110,000 that will be financed through First Bank over a four-year period to pay off the purchase of three police cars.

In other business, commissioners approved a payment schedule for owners of vacant commercial property buildings or structures of $100 each year with a $500 penalty for non-compliance.

Commissioners discussed enacting a food truck ordinance, but took no action. Currently, no food trucks are in the town’s ordinance.

“So they’re not allowed at all,” said Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson.

The board also approved a contract with McGill & Associates for administrative services for four drainage projects.

During the meeting, Town Clerk Debra McNeill was sworn-in to act as interim town administrator. The position was left vacant after former Town Administrator Rodney Johnson sent in a letter of resignation in August. Johnson’s last day was Aug. 28.

A separate swearing-in ceremony also was held for Joe Kress, who joined the St. Pauls Police Department on April 20. Kress is a patrol officer on the department. He also previously served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army.

“He’s an excellent pickup for St. Pauls and the police department,” Dollinger said. “He’s done a great job so far.”

McNeill also urged town residents to complete the census. The town is at 51% completed census with less than two weeks before census completion is due.

“If we don’t get those numbers up, we’ll be hurting,” McNeill said of the town’s funding.

Over a 10-year period, one person is worth $19,000 in funding to the town, Gibson said.

Board members were given the option to attend a Friday morning meeting with McGill & Associates Engineers which will discuss interest with other areas like Parkton to build a regional Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Commissioners also heard from Soul Food On to Go owner Jimmy Robinson. The restaurant, located on East Chapel Street, is zoned as a neighborhood business. Restaurants are not allowed in that zone, McNeill said.

Robinson took the town to court over the zoning measures, but was given a permanent injunction on Jan. 24, 2011 on his business.

“The circumstances really haven’t changed,” Gibson said. “You’re not supposed to be running a restaurant, but you are.”

Commissioners told Robinson they couldn’t help him.

“The injunction is signed by a superior court judge and we can’t change that,” Jackson said.

