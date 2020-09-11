Crime report

September 11, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair

Someone reported on Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department a larceny and injury to personal property at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton.

Shiquanda Page, of Riverside Boulevard in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that she was the victim of a burglary at her home.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Samuel Spillers, Beulah Church Road, Lumberton; David Locklear Lewis, McNeill Road, Red Springs; James Patterson, Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; and Ashley Elders, Van Born Dive, Lumberton.