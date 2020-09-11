Rembrandt exhibit opens Sunday at Methodist University’s David McCune International Art Gallery

FAYETTEVILLE — “Rembrandt: The Sign and the Light,” a series of 59 etchings by Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, will be on display at the David McCune International Art Gallery at Methodist University from Sunday to Nov. 18.
The etchings offer a variety of subjects detailing a panorama of Rembrandt’s etching activity during his 35-year career. Some include religious figures and scenes, genre scenes, portraits, figure studies and famous beggars. The exhibit is part of the gallery’s 10th-anniversary celebration.
The exhibit is made possible by a grant from an anonymous fund of The Cumberland Community Foundation, Inc., is organized by The Art Company of Pesaro, Italy, and sponsored in part by The Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, and Friends of the Gallery.
The gallery is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The gallery is closed Mondays and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Admission is free. Because of COVID-19 restrictions the exhibit has limited public access with reserved days and times. Visit Davidmccunegallery.org for a free virtual ticket and to reserve a date and time.
For viewer safety, visitor capacity will be limited and face coverings approved by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Methodist University and the David McCune International Art Gallery are following the guidelines issued by the CDC and state officials for increased health and safety procedures. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and hand sanitizer stations will be available.
Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-69) was born in Leiden, Netherlands. His father was a miller, and his mother was the daughter of a baker. As a boy, Rembrandt was sent to Leiden Latin school in 1615, but quit his studies in 1619 to follow his artistic ambitions. This Dutch painter quickly established himself as one of the greatest storytellers in the history of art, with an unbelievable ability to render people in his work.
Rembrandt approaches “real life” through its theatrical transposition. The idea of the works’ theatricality can be perceived in the different way of using models in the studio. Rembrandt relied on his observation of the attitudes and poses assumed by his models, almost as if they were on a stage.