RCC holds ceremony to honor heroes of 9/11

September 11, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News, Top Stories 0
Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer
Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement cadets raise the American flag to half-staff Friday to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11. A ceremony took place on the RCC campus in honor of the day.

<p>Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement cadets salute the flag Friday during a ceremony held in honor of first responders who died during the 9/11 attacks.</p>

<p>Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement cadets salute the flag Friday during a ceremony held in honor of first responders who died during the 9/11 attacks.</p>

<p>Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement cadets salute the flag Friday a ceremony held in honor first responders who died fighting for the U.S. during the 9/11 attacks.</p>

<p>Robeson Community College students, faculty and staff, and local first responders came out Friday to pay respect to the men and women who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that left thousands dead or injured.</p>

LUMBERTON — Time was set aside Friday on the Robeson Community College campus to remember the first responders who lost their lives 19 years ago during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Before the Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Officers’ Association Fallen Officers Memorial, RCC Basic Law Enforcement Training cadets and members of the local public safety and emergency services community paid homage through a series of ceremonial acts.

The ceremony, which was lived-streamed for people chose for various reasons not attend in person, began with the placing of a wreath at the monument that sits before the Sammy Cox Basic Law Enforcement Building.

The training cadets then raised the American flag to half-staff in honor of the fallen heroes.

College President Melissa Singler said 9/11 puts into perspective the bravery of RCC’s cadets, who are training to someday risk their lives for their country.

“They’re putting their lives on the line every time they leave home. Every time they walk out the door there’s no guaranty,” Singler said. “There’s no guaranty for any of us, but their’s is multiplied by a hundred because they’re going out to deal with dangerous situations.

“I’m in awe of them from beginning to the day that they retire, that they’re willing to do that for us.”

Having once served as a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy, a Lumberton Police Department detective, and as a patrol officer with the St. Pauls Police Department, RCC board of trustees Chairman Sammy Cox, said he understood the risk and sacrifice first responders make every day when reporting for duty.

“Every day you put on that badge and uniform you risk your life, and we all know that,” Cox said. “Law enforcement lives do matter.”

The ceremony marked the inaugural 9/11 ceremony at RCC. The college typically honors fallen law enforcement personnel in May.

“We will definitely make this an annual thing,” Singler said.

Video of the ceremony can be viewed on the Law Enforcement Training at Robeson Community College Facebook page.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

