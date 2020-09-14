Mailing of ballots going ‘smoothly’ in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — The absentee ballot process in Robeson County is going “smoothly” despite an increased influx in requests this general election season, the Robeson County Board of Elections director said.

“The process is going smoothly, we are getting all absentee ballots out in a timely manner in accordance to law,” Tina Bledsoe said.

Sept. 4 was the start date for ballots to be mailed to North Carolina voters who requested them, either because they weren’t going to be in the state on Election Day, Nov. 3; because they are unable to leave their residence for medical reasons; or because they fear going to a voting site because of COVID-19.

A total of 3,005 absentee ballots had been requested by Robeson County voters as of Monday.

By Friday, 25 ballots had been emailed to Robeson County residents serving overseas in the U.S. military and five were sent out via first class mail; 11 ballots were emailed to county residents not serving in the military but living overseas and one mailed via first class mail; and 528 ballots were mailed to residents living in Robeson County. Over the weekend another 1,025 ballots were mailed to in-county residents, Bledsoe said.

The Board of Elections’ goal was to mail out the rest of the ballots, more than 1,400, on Monday “or as many as possible with any remaining to go out on Tuesday at the latest, of the ones that have been received to date,” Bledsoe said.

So far one military ballot has been returned.

Absentee voters will not know if their ballots are accepted until the Board of Elections holds its first absentee ballot meeting on Sept. 29.

Ballots need to be mailed in by 5 p.m. Oct. 27 so they can be verified, counted and the votes included in the Election Day results. However, election officials strongly encourage voters to request a ballot before Oct. 27 to ensure absentee ballot return deadlines can be met.

North Carolina voters who vote by mail can now track the status of their absentee ballot with an online service called BallotTrax. It’s one of three ways voters who vote by mail in North Carolina can ensure their ballot has been received by the county boards of elections, without leaving their homes.

The BallotTrax service launched Friday and is available through links on the State Board of Elections’ website, NCSBE.gov.

“BallotTrax allows North Carolina voters to keep tabs on their mail-in absentee ballot from the comfort of their home,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board of Elections executive director. “By tracking their ballot, the voter can have peace of mind that their ballot was received by their county board of elections.”

BallotTrax allows voters with valid absentee ballot requests to create an account. With an account, voters will be able to:

— Log in to view the status of their absentee by-mail request and ballot. This includes confirmation that the county board of elections has received the request, that the ballot has been mailed to the voter and that the completed ballot has been received by the county board of elections.

— Learn if their ballot cannot be accepted because of issues such as a missing signature or witness information. If this occurs, the county board of elections will provide information to the voter on how to correct the issue.

— Sign up for email, text, and/or voice alerts for status updates.

By-mail voters who do not use BallotTrax may also learn the status of their ballot by using the State Board’s Voter Search Tool, which will display when the ballot is accepted by the county board of elections; or by contacting their county board of elections to ask about the status of a ballot.

Voters who wish to cast a ballot in person can do so during the early voting period, Oct. 15-31, or on Election Day.

