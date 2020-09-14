Red Springs man faces multiple charges after vehicle broken into

September 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Prather

Prather

RED SPRINGS — A 22-year-old Red Springs man was arrested Monday for breaking into a vehicle at Red Springs Auto on Fourth Avenue this past week.

Andrew Devon Prather, of 8572 Old Red Springs Road, was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering to motor vehicle, nine counts of misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering to motor vehicle, one count of misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering, injury to real property and second-degree trespass, according to the Red Springs Police Department. Prather was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.

Red Springs police officers responded about 6:28 p.m. Friday to a report of a vehicle being broken into on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue, according to the police department. Investigators accessed video surveillance footage and identified Prather as the person seen breaking into the vehicle, and attempting to break into several more.

After questioning, Prather admitted his involvement in the vehicle break-in and trying to break into other vehicles.