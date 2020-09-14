Fairmont, Maxton, Lumberton governing panels meet Tuesday, Wednesday

September 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three municipal boards are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Fairmont Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center on Main Street. The meeting is open to the public but can be viewed on the town’s Facebook page, which can be accessed by clicking https://www.facebook.com/fairmontnorthcarolina/.

Agenda items include a public hearing on a conditional use permit request for a mobile home at Pine and Jackson streets, drainage issues at the Fairmont Golf Course, Applicant Disaster Assistance Agreement for COVID-19 and appointment of an agent for the applicant, and appointment of an ABC board member.

Public comments can be made in person or can be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Viewers also can submit questions online through Facebook comments during the public comments section of the meeting streamed online.

People who wish to speak in person must wear a mask. For more information, call Town Hall at 910-628-9766.

Also meeting Tuesday is the Maxton Board of Commissioners. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

There is no new or old business on the agenda. But, commissioners are expected to approve a consent agenda.

Public comments can be made in person. For more information, call Town Hall at 910-844-5231.

A special called meeting of the Lumberton City Council has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Council members are expected to vote on a rezoning request from Moss Neck Trust for a property located off Hornets Road in northeast Lumberton. Concerns over drainage issues in the area caused members to table the decision during the Sept. 9 meeting.

The meeting can be viewed on the City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page or by clicking the following link: https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Lumberton-911-Emergency-Services-119187012036507.