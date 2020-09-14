NAACP calls for firing of county Planning Board member after use of racial slur

Blue Stephens Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The county’s NAACP chapter is calling for change after a recording in which racial slurs can be heard surfaced this past week.

On Sept. 8, Gerome Chavis, leader of We the People of Robeson County, played on Facebook a recorded conversation in which can be heard, Chavis said, county Planning Board member James Fuller Locklear. During the recording, Locklear speaks about different ethnic groups, including African Americans, that are vying for power in the county. When speaking about an African American woman in a leadership position, he used the “n word.” It is unclear in the recording, obtained by The Robesonian, who Locklear is using the word to describe.

But, in another segment of the recording Chavis aired, Locklear speaks about former Public Schools of Robeson County’s Superintendent Shanita Wooten and predicted she would be fired during the Sept. 8 meeting of the county Board of Education.

The Rev. Tyrone Watson Sr., Unified Robeson County NAACP president, issued a letter Friday asking Robeson County Board of Commissioners to fire Locklear. Watson said he was appalled by the remarks captured by the recording.

“Therefore we are requesting that Mr. Fuller Locklear be relieved of his duties as a member of the county’s planning board immediately and that any decision that he may have been involved in concerning African Americans be reviewed by an independent party,” the letter reads in part.

Chavis said Monday the recording was sent to him via text by an anonymous person within the past month. He is unsure if the recording was made over the phone or in-person.

Chavis also alleges the slur was directed at Wooten and Department of Social Services Director Velvet Nixon, whom was not mentioned by name in the recording.

The anonymous person who sent the recordings was concerned with the language used by Locklear and whether or not race played a role in the firing of Wooten or the county Board of Commissioners’ decision to assume more power over the county’s departments of Social Services and the Health, Chavis said.

The recording makes NAACP members question if Locklear’s decisions “relating to his duties on the planning board” were made in bias, according to Watson’s letter.

“It is also our request that the public be made aware of Mr. Locklear’s removal along with an public apology from the Chairman of this Board to the African American community as Mr. Locklear was a County representative at the time of his comments,” Watson’s letter reads in part. “The apology is to also assure the public that Mr. Locklear’s views do not reflect the views nor the character of the Robeson County Board of County Commissioners.”

“The Unified Robeson NAACP will not stand by nor will we be silent when our government officials display any racial tendencies or speak using racial slurs. I trust that the Robeson County Board of Commissioners will do what is morally right and just,” Watson added.

County Manager Kellie Blue said commissioners received the letter, but she would not conduct an investigation because Locklear was appointed to the board by commissioners.

Blue had not heard the sound clip, but said the decision is to be made by the board.

“It’s not in my wheelhouse,” Blue said.

Locklear was reappointed to the seat in August 2019, and his term expires July 31, 2022.

Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Faline Dial, and Commissioner Roger Oxendine could not be reached for comment. Commissioners Tom Taylor, David Edge, Pauline Campbell and Jerry Stephens said the topic has not been discussed.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Lance Herndon and Commissioner Jerry Stephens anticipate the topic to be discussed during the board’s Sept. 21 meeting.

“I don’t know if it will come up, but I’m going to make sure it’s mentioned,” Stephens said.

“I think it’s worthy of discussion,” he added.

“I have all ideas it would come up,” Herndon said.

Attempts to contact Locklear were not successful.

