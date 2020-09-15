Red Springs police continue hunt for man wanted for armed assault on a government official

September 15, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
RED SPRINGS — The search continues for a 19-year-old Red Springs man wanted for an armed assault on a government official in Red Springs.

Caleb Alyn Brown, of 208 Bryant Road, is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official in relation to an incident that occurred Sept. 8, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Brown was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with license plate EMT8295, Red Springs police Lt. McManus said. The tags were stolen from Cumberland County.

Two officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from out of state on Eighth Avenue, he said. When officers arrived, they encountered Brown, who got into the vehicle. While an officer had his hand on an opened vehicle door and speaking with Brown, Brown sped off.

The officer fell, but was otherwise not injured, McManus said.

Brown is described as having green eyes and multi-colored dreadlocks. He is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 151 to 160 pounds.

If anyone with information concerning Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Red Springs police Sgt. Hausler or McManus at 910-843-3454.