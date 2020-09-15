Rowland Norment Elementary School to distribute book bags filled with school supplies in honor of teacher

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Rowland Norment Elementary School has scheduled a book bag distribution for Thursday in honor and memory of Kimberly Branch, a kindergarten teacher who died Sept. 3 after a four-year battle with cancer.

The distribution, which will be from noon to 2 p.m., was made possible through Branch’s wish that in lieu of flower donations, book bags filled with school supplies be donated to Rowland Norment’s kindergarten class.

“Well, what started out as 17-18 book bags that we were going to give to her homeroom class, turned into over 90-plus book bags that we will be able to distribute to every one of our RNES kindergarten students,” Rowland Norment Principal Tara Bullard said.

Branch’s son, Josh Branch, will assist with the distribution.