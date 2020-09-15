Two more men face charges in 2015 shooting death in St. Pauls

Hines McCoy

LUMBERTON — Two more men have been charged in relation to a 2015 home invasion during which a man was shot to death, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ismul Hines, 43, of Charlotte, and Kenneth McCoy, 26, of Laurinburg, both are charged with first-degree murder, four counts of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and seven counts of kidnapping, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hines also is charged with possession of a firearm by felon.

McCoy was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention without bond on the murder charge, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was given a $1.35 million secured bond on the remaining charges.

Hines was jailed at the Robeson County Detention without bond on the murder charge and was given a $1.4 million secured bond on the remaining charges.

On Sept. 28, 2015, at about 10:34 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3300 block of Shaw Road in St. Pauls in reference to a home invasion. Upon the arrival, the deputies found Rodney Murphy, 51, of Maxton, deceased from a gunshot wound. During the home invasion two other males were shot and a female was assaulted.

Hines was living in Maxton at the time of Murphy’s death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Quatrell D. Nicholson, 29, and Carson B. Brown, 31, both of Laurinburg, were arrested in 2016 in relation to Murphy’s death, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Nicholson and Brown also are charged with first-degree murder, four counts of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and seven counts of kidnapping. Nicholson and Brown remain in custody.

The investigation continues.

Robeson County District’s Attorney’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department assisted with the investigation.

“The arrests of Hines and McCoy are examples of continuous hard work and dedication to bring closure to the families of victims by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Investigators will continue to follow up on leads on unsolved murder cases and murders that have additional suspects who have not been charged.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.