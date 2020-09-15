PSRC Board of Education could OK salary for interim superintendent Thursday

LUMBERTON — A salary for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s interim superintendent could be approved during Thursday’s special called meeting of the Board of Education, according to the school system’s spokesman.
“As of this afternoon, the salaries of Ms. (Loistine) DeFreece and Mr. (Tony) Parker have not been finalized,” Gordon Burnette said Tuesday. “Our hope is that we will have them finalized and present the details of their contracts to our Board of Education at Thursday’s meeting.”
DeFreece was hired during a Sept. 8 school board meeting after the decision was made to fire Superintendent Shanita Wooten. DeFreece will serve on a month-to-month basis until a full-time superintendent is hired. She resigned her District 1 seat on the school board in October 2019 after it was revealed she was living outside her district.
The board also voted Sept. 8 to hire Tony Parker as a weekly consultant to DeFreece. Parker has served as a school superintendent in Johnston and Berkeley counties.
School board members are expected to discuss off-season workouts and conditioning for county athletic teams during Thursday’s meeting. The workouts are to begin Monday.
The Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at PSRC’s Central Office, located at 100 Hargrave St. In Lumberton.
Because of COVID-19-related restrictions the meeting will be closed to the public. Members of the public can watch the meeting live by going online and clicking link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcJ4YEOpjmw&feature=youtu.be .
The Board of Education’s Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Items on the agenda are CARES Act Funding and PSRC’s 2020- 2021 operating budget. The meeting be broadcast via the same hyperlink.
“The Public Schools of Robeson County has used CARES Act funding to purchase custodial supplies and personal protective equipment throughout the district, WiFi hotspots for 39 buses, and is being used to fund the salaries and benefits for Student Success Advocates,” Burnette said. “As the Public Schools of Robeson County will continue remote learning through the second nine weeks of the academic year, there will be a discussion on how CARES Act funding will be used to provide more technology resources to our teachers and students.”
Also on Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council will convene via Zoom video call.
The meeting will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. for viewing on the tribe’s website at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.
Agenda items include the appointments of Millicient Collins as an alternate member on the Election Board and Gary Deese to the Administrative Court, and discussion of First Nations Development Grant, Good Neighbor Grant and an amendment to the Indian Housing Block Grant CARES Act budget, among other items.