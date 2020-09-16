Crime report

September 16, 2020 Robesonian News

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bobby Jacobs, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Adrian Mabe, Indian Heritage Road, Lumberton; Kristen Baker, Alfordsville Road, Rowland; and Courtney Sampson, Dariancole Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Betty Martinez, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; and Ericelda Ramirez, Strother Drive, Red Springs.

Cornelius Locklear reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a weapon on Seneca Street in Pembroke.

Derrick Staten, of Harleyville, South Carolina, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was in the Biggs Park Mall parking lot at 2800 N. Elm St. and stole his laptop.