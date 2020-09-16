St. Pauls man faces murder charge after shooting death

McAllister

ST. PAULS — A 21-year-old St. Pauls man has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting Tuesday night at St. Pauls Green Apartments.

Donnell McAllister, of 472 Chapel St., was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Damarcus Robinson, of North Chapel Street in St. Pauls, St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger said today. McAllister was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Officers responded about 7:49 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting at 725 North Fifth St., Dollinger said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers administered first aid until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived, he said. Robinson was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

McAllister remained at the scene and was arrested by officers.

McAllister and Robinson were arguing about money before the shooting took place, Dollinger said.

“We are still investigating the reason for the shooting,” the police chief said.

The State Bureau of Investigation assisted in processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155.