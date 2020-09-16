Cantey says racism behind Lumberton City Council’s halting of housing project

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton City Council members walked out of Wednesday’s special called meeting after one of them claimed racism was the reason the governing panel voted to deny a rezoning request.

After Council voted 4-3 against approving the request made by Moss Neck Trust regarding a property on Hornets Road, a second motion was made to officially deny the request, at which time John Cantey said he felt racism was the reason for the council’s action.

“Over this past year, in 2020, this council has systematically set back the people here in the City of Lumberton,” Cantey said. “This council has systematically voted ‘nay,’ 4-4, broken ties by the mayor, that it’s almost on the borderline of racism.”

Cantey, one of three African American council members, cited a previous vote to deny housing in East Lumberton, a vote “against the wishes of the people” concerning a cell tower in South Lumberton and a vote against allowing an African American individual to remain on the Airport Commission.

“As long as this council is going to be split, it only hurts the citizens of this city,” Cantey said. “Until somebody calls this council out on it, it will never stop.”

After Cantey’s comments, Councilman Leroy Rising said his vote had nothing to do with the issues raised by Cantey.

“I want to go on the record and say it has nothing to do with racism,” Rising said. “It has to do with drainage, that’s a big factor in Lumberton, and lot size. And I would encourage anyone to bring a development with R11 (zoning) or larger, that would create quite a better situation for Lumberton and the future of Lumberton.”

After Cantey and Councilman Chris Howard left the meeting, the vote to deny the request passed 6-1. City Clerk Laney Mitchell-McIntosh, citing procedural rules, said Cantey and Howard would be recorded as having voted in favor of denying the rezoning request because they left the meeting without being excused.

On the first motion, Cantey, Howard and Melissa Robinson voted to approve the request. Rising, John Carroll, Karen Higley and Owen Thomas cast no votes. Robinson was the lone no vote on the second motion. Councilman Eric Chavis, whose absence was excused, was not at the meeting.

Moss Neck Trust requested the property be rezoned as R6-residential so a subdivision of class-A manufactured housing could be developed.

Carroll said when making the motion to deny the request that the city’s Planning Board had unanimously recommended the council not approve the request because of drainage issues on the property.

“It’s not that I’m opposed to the development,” Carroll said. “I just think we need more time, and if they want to bring it back they can address some issues we have, and maybe we’d be willing to look into it.”

Drainage concerns were raised by Rising during the Sept. 9 regular meeting when the rezoning request was first brought before Council. The issue was tabled until Wednesday’s special called meeting.

Earlier in Wednesday’s meeting, Cantey said he felt an accurate assessment on drainage couldn’t be determined without a hydraulic study.

That is normally something that happens later in the process, during the subdivision planning phase, City Attorney Holt Moore said.

Rising also raised concerns about the lack of a conditional use permit containing the conditions stated by Moss Neck Trust in their request. The rezoning request included conditions that all units would be new class-A manufactured homes, all would have concrete footings and brick foundations, all lots would be a minimum of 8,000 square feet in size and there would be no more than four lots per acre.

The normal requirements for R6 zoning, which is designed to allow mobile homes, include less square footage per lot, more lots per acre allowed and homes built as long ago as 1976.

Rising and Carroll questioned what would happen to the zoning if for any reason Moss Neck Trust didn’t follow through with the project. They asked if the property would then be available for any potential use allowed in an R6 zoning district.

Moore said other potential uses of R6 would be allowed, but the conditions regarding lot size, foundations and the density of lots would be passed on to future owners of the property.

Cantey at that point acknowledged the drainage concerns, but he and Robinson both said providing Lumberton residents still displaced after hurricanes Matthew and Florence took precedence.

“I don’t want to see us in the paper again denying the residents of the City of Lumberton a place to live,” Cantey said. “If we’ve got to get out here and find some grants to fix the drainage or borrow some money, that’s what we need to do, but it’s been four years (since Hurricane Matthew) and we still have people not in their homes. Right now, our residents need a place to live and a place to start rebuilding with their families.”

“I’ve spoken with residents who are still displaced,” Robinson said just before making the motion to approve the request. “I think this will help address the housing shortage for affordable homes for people who are displaced. I understand about drainage and appreciate the information we’ve received from the Public Works Department. But I think this housing is what we need right now.”

City Manager Wayne Horne said there are more than 200 homes being built in Lumberton at various locations, including a pair of 72-unit housing developments.

Moore said after the meeting there are no official sanctions or repercussions that can be levied against Cantey or Howard for leaving the meeting unexcused, other than their votes being counted as positive by default.

The rezoning request was the only item on Wednesday’s agenda.

