St. Pauls leaders mum about administrator’s resignation: most deny quit or be fired rumor

September 16, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Concerns reason

for resignation

of administrator

Jessica Horne Staff writer
<p>Inman</p>

Inman

<p>Gibson</p>

Gibson

<p>Patterson</p>

Patterson

    ST. PAULS — The reason behind the former town administrator’s resignation in August remains a mystery.

    One person in the town’s government, whom The Robesonian has chosen not to name, said Rodney Johnson “was given the option” to resign or be fired.

    After assuming the role in May 2019, Johnson submitted a letter of resignation in August. His last day on the job was Aug. 28.

    On Wednesday, members of the Board of Commissioners gave mixed responses when asked about the reason for Johnson’s departure.

    Deborah Inman said she didn’t know about his resignation until he was not present at an Aug. 30 workshop meeting, and hadn’t heard of intentions to relieve Johnson of his duties.

    Donna Patterson and Jerry Quick denied the allegation.

    “He resigned, and he was wished well on his next adventure,” Patterson said.

    John Gudauskas did not wish to comment because the matter relates to personnel, but said he too wished Johnson the best.

    When asked if the allegation was true, Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson said “Rodney resigned, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

    Jackson declined to comment further on the matter.

    “All I know is he resigned,” Annie Stephens said. “That’s all I know.”

    Stephens referred other questions to Mayor Elbert Gibson.

    Gibson commended Johnson for his efforts and said he was sorry to see him go.

    “We’ve appointed our clerk as our interim,” Gibson said.

    Former Town Clerk Debra McNeill was sworn in to serve as interim town administrator during a Sept. 10 Board of Commissioners meeting.

    “She is taking over as administrator on a temporary basis,” Gibson said.

    The mayor and commissioners said discussions will take place later about how long she will serve in the position. Gibson said the board will revisit the topic by Jan. 1 to determine whether or not McNeill wants to become the full-time administrator or if the town will search for a new administrator.

    “She’s done it before,” Commissioner Patterson said.

    McNeill took on many town administrator responsibilities after the resignation of the late J.R. Steigerwald, Patterson said. Steigerwald resigned after a closed-session meeting with commissioners on Aug. 9, 2018. McNeill was never named interim town manager during that time, but assumed many duties of an administrator until the hiring of Johnson.

    “She’s good at what she does,” Patterson said.

    Steigerwald died in October 2018.

    Johnson could not be reached for comment.

