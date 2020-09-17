Crime report

September 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The Public Schools of Robeson County reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a break-in occurred on Huggins Road in Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cumberland Septic, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; and Terry Pate All Pro Waste, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton.