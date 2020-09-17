Red Springs police arrest man after attempted break-in

September 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A 44-year-old Red Springs man was arrested recently after an attempted break-in at the CVS Pharmacy and AutoZone Auto Parts on East Fourth Avenue.

Cedric Larix Chavis, of 151 Cedric Drive, was charged Sept. 9 with two counts of felony attempted breaking and entering, and one count each of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor injury to real property, according to the Red Springs Police Department. Chavis was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $4,500 secured bond.

On Sept. 9, officers responded about 12:54 a.m. to a business alarm activation on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue, according to the police department. Officers searched inside the AutoZone Auto Parts building, the front door of which had been shattered, before searching the area around the business.

During the search, officers saw damage to air conditioning units and found Chavis hiding behind the dumpster behind CVS Pharmacy, according to the police department. Officers also found an undisclosed tool on Chavis, which he is believed to have used in the burglary.

“Investigators were able to match tool marks and paint that was transferred onto the tool from where Cedric Chavis had attempted to gain access into the rear door of CVS Pharmacy and at AutoZone,” a police department statement reads in part.