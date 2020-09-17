Free drive-through prostate cancer screen rescheduled because of rainy forecast

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s second prostate cancer screening, which was scheduled for Friday on the grounds of Southeastern Health Park, has been rescheduled because of continued rain in the forecast.

The free screening, which was part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, has been rescheduled for 1-4 p.m. Oct. 2, according to Southeastern Health.

Men ages 40-54 who are minority or have a family history of prostate cancer, and all men ages 55-69 may qualify for the free screenings if they have not had a prostate-specific antigen test in the past 12 months, do not have prostate cancer and are not currently under the care of a urologist.

On Oct. 2, qualifying men may drive through to get their blood drawn for the blood test on the grounds of Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton. After the blood draw, participants will need to call 1-844-735-8864 to schedule the second part of the screening, the free rectal exam, which must be completed by Oct. 23.

Participants will be required to wear a face mask or face covering for both parts of the screening because of COVID-19.

This screening initiative is being coordinated through Southeastern Health’s Physician Services and Community Health Services departments.