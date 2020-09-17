Otter rescued in Robeson County among 4 released into the wild by NC Zoo

Staff report
One of the four otters released into the wild earlier this month by the N.C. Zoo peeks its head above the water, as another ducks under in a still shot of a video posted by North Carolina Zoo VHS Wildlife Rehab Center. Among the otters rescued and released by the zoo was Kiwi, a rescue cared for by a wildlife group in Robeson County.

LUMBERTON — An orphaned otter taken in by a local wildlife rescue organization in May was released into the wild recently by the North Carolina Zoo.

Kiwi was found May 2 roaming a parking lot in Raeford and was rescued by A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release, said Rebekah Kriston, co-founder of the nonprofit. Kiwi was taken to the N.C. Zoo on May 12, where she would begin rehabilitation with other otters who were to be released into the wild.

She was joined by two other otter pups that week, both rescued by the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter. The female pup was rescued April 25 on a roadway near Swansboro, and the male was rescued after its mother was hit by a car on a Cedar Island bridge, said Dr. Brook Green, Wildlife Shelter executive director.

A fourth otter was taken to the zoo in June to join the others in rehabilitation, said Deborah Fuchs, Public Relations officer at the N.C. Zoo.

At the rehabilitation center, the otters transitioned from formula to solid food and began catching fish on their own, before they could be released, according to the N.C. Zoo. Their final stages of care were “in a safe, outdoor, aquatic enclosure” where they prepared for their release into the wild.

“All four orphaned otters were successfully released back into the wild,” Fuchs said.

The otters were released Sept. 2 in the general areas in which the first three were found.

“All four were raised as a group and, therefore, released as a group,” she said.

The locations of the releases were not released for the protection of the otters, she said.

The otters can be seen exploring their new home in footage released Sept. 4 on the North Carolina Zoo VHS Wildlife Rehab Center’s Facebook page.

