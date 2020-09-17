Church of the week

September 17, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Trinity Episcopal Church

— Address: 1202 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton

— Rector: Father Gene Wayman

— Phone: 910-739-3717

— Service schedule: Sunday, 10 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.; Holy Eucharist and Healing

— Denomination: Episcopal

— Established: June 12, 1912

— Congregation: 90

— Favorite Bible verse: Micah 6:8

“The LORD has told you what is good, and this is what he requires of you: to do what is right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”