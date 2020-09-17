Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates Constitution

September 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0
The Colonel Thomas Robeson Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution’s regent, Barbara Pruce, endures afternoon showers Thursday to ring the liberty bell at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 5089 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton. About 10 members of the chapter gathered to celebrate Constitution Day, which marks the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Many DARs across the country observe the day by ringing bells at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, and to start the celebration of Constitution week.

