PSRC approves allowing athletes to work out

No decision yet on when games can be played

Locklear Gentry Hunt Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education approved Thursday a plan that will allow county athletes to resume workouts Monday, but has yet to decide if and when games can take place.

The approval vote was taken during a special-called meeting that preceded a meeting of the board’s Finance Committee.

The board must vote at some point on whether to allow athletes to play games during remote learning, said Jerome Hunt, PSRC’s Athletics director. He also is unsure whether or not fans will be allowed to attend sporting events when competition resumes. The Athletics Department is supported from money generated by fans, he said.

Wake, Guilford and Hoke counties follow a similar workout plan, Hunt said.

Athletes who leave the school system to play sports in a private school or in South Carolina will not be allowed to play the same sport when they return to the school system, he said. An exception is football. If an athlete plays two games in another state or school system, he can return to play the remaining five games of the seven scheduled.

Also on Thursday, there was discussion about changing the mode of learning for students in the school system, but no action was taken.

Board Member William Gentry said he had received several calls from parents expressing the desire for children to get back to school.

“I’m certainly not advocating that we do anything to change what the board has already done,” Gentry said.

But, the board member spoke to a medical professional who told him things are looking up.

“The infection rate at Robeson County is now 3% and is flat-lined,” Gentry said.

He also asked for data that show the participation and effectiveness of remote learning.

Interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece said she has reviewed the re-entry plan with a school nurse.

The plan “is comprehensive and it is an excellent plan for not only getting students back safely but keeping them safe,” she said.

Tony Parker, who serves as a consultant to DeFreece, is focused on training custodians in properly sanitizing classrooms during the pandemic, she said.

“We can go back, but if we open up, that place has to be sanitized, and we need to have the best equipment and solutions to do the job,” DeFreece said.

The school system would review COVID-19 numbers again Friday.

School board Chairman Craig Lowry discussed with board members Thursday’s announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper’s that school districts have the option of allowing elementary school children return to the classroom starting Oct. 5 if the students’ parents or guardians say that is what they want.

“There’s ongoing work now to go back to school,” Lowry said.

Although the school board voted to continue remote learning for the second nine-weeks grading period, the decision isn’t definitive, he said.

“I know we approved to go back in January, but it’s being looked at,” the chairman said. “Things can change.”

Board member Terry Locklear said the board should continue to offer support to students and families.

“I hope we are doing all we can to support the students in their situation as it stands,” Locklear said.

The school district should continue to make the best use of the software and technology is has purchased, especially in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster that leads to school closures, he said.

“So we need to develop this culture where we’re good to go either way,” Locklear said.

Also on Thursday, Lowry announced that board members who served from July 1, 2019, to July 30, 2020, were awarded the Silver Bell Award for having completed some of the training offered by the North Carolina School Boards Association. He encouraged board members to complete more training so the board can receive the Gold Bell Award, which is awarded when each board member has completed 12 or more training hours.

After a short closed session, board members approved matters related to personnel, including the approval of 35 personnel items. The salaries of DeFreece and Parker were not discussed in open session.

Updates were given during the Finance Committee meeting that started at 7 p.m. No action was taken on any of the issues discussed.

Everette Teal, PSRC Technology director, said the biggest issue is the hot spots.

The school system has ordered 400 hot spots through AT&T and another 425 through Verizon, which are on the way. It also is expecting 5,483 more from the governor’s office.

Providers, like Verizon, are now changing their service costs, which are being renegotiated and delaying receipt of the hot spots, Teal said.

The department has received price quotes on antennas, with the goal of buying 55 antennas to help extend wireless signals to students and families, he said. The antennas will be installed by PSRC workers to reduce time and costs.

Buses that have hot spots onboard will be in operation next week, said Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support.

The school system also is applying for a waiver to help it begin spending CARES Act funding to help cover the cost of technology expenses.

“That will allow us to move forward on some of the larger purchases of Chromebooks and the hot spots,” said Erica Setzer, PSRC’s Finance officer.

Locklear asked for CARES Act funding to be spent on hiring more counselors to help support students who are suffering stress caused by educational changes made because of COVID-19.

More funding will be on its away from the governor to address those needs, such as monies from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, Setzer said.

Board members also learned that $5.6 million in CARES Act funding will be allocated for sanitation and protective equipment, such as Plexiglass barriers to be installed in schools.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]