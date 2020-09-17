Tribal Council OKs resolution that calls for action against government entities in defense of the land

Related Articles
- Cantey says racism behind Lumberton City Council’s halting of housing project
- Pembroke Town Council approves moving ahead with fall sports
- Preservation of history one reason Lumbee Tribe opposes Piedmont facility
- Tribal Council approves expansion of Healthy Smiles project
- Lumbee Tribal Council OKs pact regarding victims of human trafficking
PEMBROKE —The Lumbee Tribal Council unanimously approved on Thursday an ordinance calling on federal and state organizations to consult with the tribe on projects that affect their communities or face legal consequences.
The resolution calls upon the United States government and all federal, state and local government agencies to deny or suspend any permits or process approvals of certifications unless and until consultations have been made with the Lumbee Tribal Council and tribal administrators.
The ordinance cited the Clean Water Act Sections 401 and 402, the Congress of American Indians and the United Nations which call upon federal and state organizations to consult with tribal entities on environmental matters during construction phases. Locally, the consultations must consider impacts on Lumbee tribe communities and how to mitigate those impacts, said Wendy Moore-Graham, chair of the Agriculture/Natural Resources Committee.
“Meaningful consultation with the Lumbee Tribe must be undertaken for any action contemplated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and any other state, federal and regulatory bodies,” Moore-Graham read from the ordinance.
Violation of the ordinance will be the basis to initiate further legal and administrative action to remedy these violations, Moore-Graham said.
In financial matters, council members approved a resolution continuing the fiscal year budget for 2019-20 through the month of October. The 2020-21 fiscal year was to begin Oct. 1.
Council also amended the Indian Housing Block Grant Cares Act budget, taking $207,312.50 from the Disaster Pandemic Services line item and adding it to the General Supplies line item.
The council members accepted a First Nations Development Grant and Good Neighbor Grant. The grants include $15,000 for general assistance and $485.15 for the District 8 elders group as well.
Larece Hunt, a member of N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs, told the council members that at the commission’s latest meeting The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Chancellor Robin Cummings spoke about the fall semester enrollment of 8,200 students. Hunt said he learned that only 14% of those were American Indian.
Hunt said 14% does not “sit well” with a university that was built primarily to serve American Indians.
“I asked ‘What efforts the university was taking to improve that?’” Hunt said.
Cummings said his goal is to get the number to 25%, but the university has a “long way to go” to get there, Hunt said.
In other business, Council appointed Millicent Collins to the Election Board as an alternate member representing District 1, which includes Tribal Council districts 5, 7 and 11. Collins’ term will expire in September 2026.
Council members also voted 13-2 to reappoint Gary Deese to a five-year-term on Administrative Court District 2, which includes Tribal Council districts 2, 3 and 14. Voting no were Pam Hunt and Terry Hunt. Dewey McNeill, Ricky Burnett and Marshil Locklear abstained.
The Tribal Council voted to acknowledge and accept Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr.’s designation of Tammy Maynor to the role of interim tribal administrator. She replaces Freda Porter, who recently was appointed president of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises, LLC.
The council members voted to appoint Tommy Cox as the District 2 alternate member of the Election Board. District 2 represents Tribal Council districts 6, 8 and 9. Cox will complete the term of Richard Jones, who filed as a candidate for the District 6 seat on Tribal Council District 6. Filing as a Council candidates requires Jones to forfeit his Election Board seat, in accordance to ordinance CLLO-2015. Jones’ term ends January 2025.
Chief Supreme Court Justice Joshua Malcolm swore in all of the new appointments.
The Tribal Council also:
— Approved the dissertation of a project that examines the college experience of Lumbee tribal members. The “Examining the Transition to College Experiences of the Lumbee Stories through Storywork” project includes virtual surveys that will be administered to second-year Lumbee students at UNCP documenting their college transition.
— Approved a resolution of support for the American Indian Women Mindfully Building Resistance to Environmental Adversities through Healing Exercises, or AIM TO BREATH.
— Approved a resolution of support for the “Mind Your Heart Intervention for American Indian Women,” a cardiovascular disease intervention program.
— Approved a resolution to except and expedite an anonymous $1,000 scholarship and to disperse the remaining balance of $11,000 in scholarship funds for the 2020 award year.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.