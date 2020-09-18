County commissioners meet Monday

September 18, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will meet electronically Monday.

The meeting will be held starting at 6 p.m. via teleconference. Members of the public can attend by dialing 978-990-5000 and entering the access code 687264#.

Anyone wishing to make a public comment must email the comment to [email protected] or [email protected] by 3 p.m. Monday. Comments should be less than 500 words and include the full name of the sender.

Agenda items include the commissioners convening as the County Housing Authority Board. As the Board, the commissioners will hear reports concerning rent moratorium extension, COVID-19 update, moving to work update, and upcoming bids for general contractors and roofing project, fleet detailing service, and fee accounting service.

The commissioners also consider a consent agenda that includes conforming budget amendments for the Sheriff’s Office and Solid Waste department, a resolution to accept a bid for real property, an authorizing resolution for the North Carolina Department of Commerce Serioplast Building Reuse Program and request for addition to state maintained secondary road system at Josephine Drive.

Consent agendas typically are voted on without discussion.