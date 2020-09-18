City of Lumberton reports sewer spill of about 25,000 gallons

September 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A sanitary sewer spill of about 25,000 gallons occurred Thursday at 515 Noir St., according to a notice from the City of Lumberton.

The spilled occurred between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. and was caused by substantial rainfall reaching surface water in the Lumber River.