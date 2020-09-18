Lawmakers, local dignitaries break ground for water treatment plant in Red Springs

District 5 Robeson County Commissioner-Elect Judy Oxendine Sampson, left, joins town Commissioners Caroline Sumpter, Elma Patterson and others in turning dirt Friday morning during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new water treatment plant in Red Springs. The ceremony took place shortly after 11 a.m. at the treatment plant, located at 316 Buie St.
Jones
Ashburn
Related Articles
RED SPRINGS — Local and state officials broke ground Friday morning at the site of Red Springs’ future water treatment plant.
The site is located at the town’s current water treatment plant, at 316 Buie St., which was built almost 60 years ago, according to Town Manager David Ashburn. The construction project will take about 18 months to complete.
“We’re here to do a groundbreaking ceremony for the Red Springs USDA water plant replacement and distribution upgrades for the town,” Ashburn said.
The town manager thanked state and federal officials for their help with the project.
Preconstruction work began Sept. 1 on the project that carries a price tag of more than $9.6 million. WithersRavenel engineers and contractors with Harper General Contractors, Jymco Development and Charles R. Underwood have worked together on the project.
The site is being prepped for the construction of the new plant and workers have begun placing wells at the plant, and water lines and tanks in town, Ashburn said.
“This is a great day for our town. This is exciting news for our citizens,” Mayor Edward Henderson said.
He commended the workers at the plant for continuing their efforts to keep the current plant operational.
In August 2018, the town was awarded a $7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for the project. After receiving bids from engineers and material prices that were beyond original estimates, the town had to come up with an extra $2,512,000. The U.S. Department of Agriculture agreed to provide a $1,746,000 grant to fund the project, if the town provided $766,000.
“This is a 69% grant,” said Robert Hosford, state director for USDA Rural Development in North Carolina.
The water plant is an example of USDA’s commitment to its rural communities, he said.
“That’s our goal, to help our rural communities,” Hosford said.
This fiscal year, the USDA invested $1.9 billion in housing and other projects across the state, affecting about 7,000 families and communities, he said.
“Rural North Carolina is the backbone of North Carolina,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop and N.C. Reps. Brenden Jones and Charles Graham all said the project is the result of teamwork between local and state officials.
“Folks, it’s all about having those relationships,” Jones said.
He and his fellow lawmakers look forward to helping Red Springs grow even more, Jones said.
Graham described the project as a “tremendous, tremendous use of taxpayers’ dollars.” He said he was willing to help the town in any further way, if needed.
“This is Red Springs moving forward together,” Henderson said.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]