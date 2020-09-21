Search for town manager topic of Tuesday’s emergency meeting of Fairmont commissioners

September 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — Mayor Charles Townsend has scheduled an emergency Fairmont Board of Commissioners meeting for Tuesday to discuss the town’s search for a full-time town manager.

The meeting is to start at 6 p.m. and take place in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

Ricky Harris was picked to be the interim town manager during an April 21 commissioners meeting held via video conference. Harris assumed the role after former Town Manager Katrina Tatum turned in a notice on April 6 of her intention to retire effective May 7.

Harris retired as county manager in December 2018, after serving in the role for about 6 1/2 years.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page. Residents can watch by going online to https://www.facebook.com/fairmontnorthcarolina/.