Competition set for Thursday designed to test virtual training software

September 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Emerging Technology Institute will play host Thursday to a military versus police marksmanship competition designed to test virtual training software.

Military and law enforcement members will use Laser Shot simulations for target practice at the institute located at 16824 N.C. 211 in Red Springs. The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Also during the event, Polaris Industries will offer training to soldiers and law enforcement officers on ATVs, while INVISIO offers training on new communication devices. Interns from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke also be in attendance to experience the training activities, and to meet representatives of the companies behind the training technologies.

“This is another event on how Emerging Technology Institute brings together government agencies and private industries to educate, collaborate and innovate right here in Robeson County,” said James Freeman, founder and president of the institute.