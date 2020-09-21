Virtual meeting on I-95 project in Robeson County set for Sept. 29

LUMBERTON – The N.C. Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual meeting to gather public feedback on plans to widen and upgrade a nearly nine-mile section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County.
The department is proposing to increase the number of travel lanes fro, two to four in each direction from Exit 13 to just south of Exit 22 in Lumberton. As part of the proposal, interchanges at exits 17, 19 and 20, and bridges that cross the Lumber River and CSX rail line at VFW Road would be replaced, among other improvements.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCDOT will host a live virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 29. People may sign up for the virtual meeting by going to ncdot.gov/projects/i-95-widening-lumberton, where they will find a registration link. After registering, they will receive a confirmation email with a weblink to join the meeting.
The virtual meeting will include a presentation on what improvements will take place. The audience will be allowed to submit questions via a chat box or by email.
Alternatively, participants may use their telephones to take part in the virtual meeting. To join by phone, dial 213-929-4212 and enter access code 798-712-385. People may also contact the project team through a toll-free hotline at 855-925-2801 and enter project code 8812. Materials can be mailed to people who are not able to participate in the virtual meeting. Requests for those materials can be made by calling the hotline number.
People can find the videos and other project information, as well as submit questions or comments, on the project web page. Comments received by Oct. 15 will be considered toward the final design. A video that provides an overview of the project and a computer visualization of the preliminary design can also be found on the NCDOT website.
The project has an estimated cost of $418 million, and the department is scheduled to award a design/build contract next summer. A design/build bid is an alternative way to construct a project and help complete it more quickly.
People who require any accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to participate in this virtual meeting should contact Tony Gallagher at 919-707-6069 or [email protected]
People who don’t speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request before the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.